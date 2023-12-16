Lavidi wins Savusavu 7s

[Source: Wane Tuwaisele/ Facebook]

BLK Lavidi Brothers has been crowned the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s champions.

Lavidi defeated Dominion Brothers 15-10 in a closely contested final.

The Lavidi side had the services of Pacific Games gold medalists Iowane Raturaciri and Ropate Rere.

Also featuring for the side was former Fiji 7s skipper Tevita Daugunu.

Indiscipline proved to be Dominion’s downfall after copping three yellow cards in the final.

Lavidi Brothers walked away with the top prize money of $10,000.

In the quarterfinals, Lavidi beat DXC Barbarian 19-14 while Dominion Brothers defeated Police Blue 19-7.

The two sides went to the semifinals where Lavidi escaped a fired up Nakavu side 17-14 and Dominion defeated Army Green 17-12.