Khan grateful to represent Fiji U20 again

SportsWorld Fijian Under 20 rugby rep Adam Khan is back in camp and proud to once again don the white jersey for the upcoming Oceania U20 Championship.

Having played in the Super Rugby Pacific U20 competition earlier this year, Khan says the lessons learned in New Zealand are already proving valuable.

“It was a great experience, a good learning experience for me and the boys as well. Unlucky, we didn’t get the result that we wanted, but I was very proud of the boys. They played really well and they enjoyed it.”

Khan says returning to represent his country again is something he doesn’t take for granted.

With 11 overseas-based players joining the local talent, team bonding has been a focus, and Khan says it’s going well.

“The local boys are welcoming, very welcoming for us and training us very nicely. We’re getting to know each other and play well together.”

Khan and the Fiji U20 squad will be hoping to use that unity to their advantage when the Oceania Championship kicks off.

The 2025 Oceania under-20 championship kicks off next Wednesday with Fiji will take on Tonga in round 1 and Samoa taking on Canada.

