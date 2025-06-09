Jone Tabuya shield returns this weekend

One of school rugby’s most iconic trophies, the Jone Tabuya Shield, will officially return to the field this weekend, nearly 30 years since it was last contested.

The prestigious shield will be up for grabs during the Southern Zone Under-18 final between long-time rivals Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School, set to take place this Saturday.

Once exclusive to the Under-19 division and contested only between the two schools, the Jone Tabuya Shield’s return has been hailed as a fitting tribute to their historic rivalry.

Southern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby president Rusiate Wadali confirmed during the Deans Southern Zone final launch that the shield will also become a regular feature next year.

“This is about reviving tradition and giving the younger generation a real sense of legacy and pride.”

The return of the shield is expected to reignite school pride and add extra meaning to every Southern Zone Under-18 fixture going forward.

The Southern Zone finals will be held this Saturday at Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds.

