History for Muaniweni, through to Raluve semifinals

Muaniweni College has made history in the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 competition, advancing to the semifinals for the first time after a tense 12-all draw against Khalsa College in their quarterfinal clash.

Despite the scoreline being locked at full time, Muaniweni was awarded the win based on tournament rules, having scored the first try of the match.

It was a result that sparked emotional celebrations from players and supporters alike, as the school booked its first-ever spot in the Raluve semifinals.

It was 5-all at halftime, with both teams showing flashes of brilliance but also struggling with handling errors and discipline.

A handful of yellow cards were handed out to both sides, which disrupted momentum at crucial stages of the game.

The second half was a mirror of the first, evenly contested with both teams adding a converted try each.

But when the dust settled, it was Muaniweni’s early try that made all the difference.

Despite the pressure and physicality of the match, Muaniweni showed grit and determination, pushing through right until the final whistle.

In another Under-18 quarterfinal, reigning champions Natabua High School kept their title defence on track, defeating Adi Cakobau School 12-5 at Buckhurst Park.

Natabua’s structured gameplay and solid defence proved too strong for ACS, who were unable to break through in the dying minutes of the match.

