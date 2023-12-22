Hetet ready for return to competitive rugby

Haereiti Hetet [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop forward, Haereiti Hetet is ready to make his long-awaited return to competitive rugby.

The 26-year-old injured his hamstring in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final loss to the Crusaders this year.

Commonly called ‘H’ by his team mates, Hetet says he was devastated by the injury because it ruled him out of contention for a spot in the Flying Fijians squad to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but he is eager to get back on the field once again.

“I tried to rehab to get back for the World Cup but there wasn’t enough time so my focus was just on next season so back fully training now and it’s been awesome and hopefully I get fit.”

Having made his debut for the Drua last year, Hetet says he now considers himself a veteran amongst his peers and constantly plays a big brother role to his younger team mates, especially the five rookies in the squad.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Blues in their opening match on February 24th in Auckland.