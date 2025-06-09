FRU sets World Cup ambitions with White appointment

Fiji Rugby Union chairman John Sanday says the appointment of World Cup-winning coach Jake White is a statement of intent as the FIJI Water Flying Fijians prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Sanday officially announced White as the new head coach this morning, describing the appointment as a significant step towards building a more consistent, disciplined and competitive Fiji side.

White, who guided South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in 2007, brings valuable international experience as Fiji looks to strengthen its position among the world’s leading rugby nations.

Sanday says Fiji has never lacked talent or passion, but believes the next challenge is creating a high-performance environment that allows its players to reach their full potential.

Article continues after advertisement

He says White’s experience and championship mindset will be important in raising the team’s standards and preparing the side to compete at the highest level.

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup approaching, Sanday made it clear that Fiji will not travel to Australia simply to make up the numbers.

“Our ambition must be clear. We are not going to Australia simply to make up the numbers. We are going there with a determination to compete, to challenge expectations and to demonstrate what Fiji can achieve when world-class talent is supported by world-class preparation.”

Sanday also stressed that White’s appointment extends beyond the next World Cup, with Fiji Rugby aiming to establish a stronger institution and a high-performance culture that will benefit future generations.

He says the team must continue to embrace its Fijian identity, humility, faith and unity while developing the discipline and consistency required to succeed on the international stage.

Sanday has also called on players, supporters and the wider Fijian community to unite behind the team, acknowledging that the journey will bring challenges and difficult decisions.

He believes collective support, patience and a shared commitment to improvement will be crucial as Fiji begins this new chapter.

Sanday says the ultimate goal is to show the world what Fiji can achieve when extraordinary rugby talent meets extraordinary preparation.