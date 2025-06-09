Flying Fijians build momentum ahead of England clash

[file photo]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are ramping up preparations for their highly anticipated Test match against England this weekend, opening their 2025 November tour with a blockbuster showdown.

The team held two intensive training sessions on Monday, a split session in the morning followed by a focused field run in the afternoon, as they continued to sharpen combinations and build rhythm. Now based at the Lensbury Hotel in Teddington, the squad is fully settled and fine-tuning their systems ahead of Saturday’s challenge.

The Flying Fijians know they face a tough test against the world number four–ranked England, who come into the match brimming with confidence after their commanding win over the Wallabies last weekend.

The clash also carries added emotion and motivation for Fiji, who will be looking to avenge their narrow 30–24 loss to England in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

The Flying Fijians will take on England at 5.40am this Sunday.

