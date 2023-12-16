First start for Ravouvou

[Source: Bristol Bears]

Flying Fijians inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou will make his first start for Bristol Bears tomorrow against French side Bordeaux Begles in round two of the Investec Champions Cup.

The former Drua star has been coming off the bench is his three outings for the Bears.

Ravouvou, who saw his citing complaint dismissed on Thursday is named on the wing for the trip to Bordeaux.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Pat Lam has made more than 10 changes to the side that beat Semi Radradra’s Lyon last weekend.

Lam says they’ve had some great battles with Bordeaux and their goal is to reach the knockout stages of this competition.