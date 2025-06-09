Fijiana eye historic three-peat at Coral Coast Fiji 7s

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana sevens side will return to Sigatoka next month with history on the line, chasing a third straight title at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s as the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Women’s Division shapes up as the most competitive edition since its introduction in 2012.

Back-to-back champions, Fijiana head into the 2026 tournament riding strong momentum under head coach Richard Walker, with the squad continuing to build depth, cohesion and a high-tempo brand of sevens rugby that has become their hallmark on the international stage.

Walker believes the team’s steady progression has placed them in a strong position, while acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re really pleased with how the group is tracking. The players are developing well, the connection within the squad is growing, and we’re playing some great sevens rugby. To be chasing three in a row is special, but we know it will take our very best with the quality of teams coming to Sigatoka.”

That quality will be on full display in 2026, with the women’s division set to feature a formidable international field, including Chinese Women’s National Teams 1 and 2, alongside other elite overseas sides eager to test themselves against the reigning champions on Fijian soil.

“The standard of the women’s division continues to rise every year. Strong international competition is exactly what we want. It pushes us, sharpens our game and helps prepare us for the demands of the world stage.”

Since its inception, the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Women’s Division has grown into a centrepiece of the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, providing a high-quality platform for women’s rugby and consistently delivering compelling match-ups at Lawaqa Park.

With national pride, silverware and a rare three-peat at stake, Fijiana’s title defence is set to be one of the defining storylines of the 2026 Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The 7s tournament starts on the 15th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.