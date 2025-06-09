Fijian Drua 2026 squad unveiled

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific squad, with one of the most notable changes being the absence of former captain Meli Derenalagi.

In his place, the club has continued its focus on building future stars, promoting four players from the Drua Development program to full professional contracts for the upcoming season.

The promoted players, Isikeli Basiyalo, Aisea Nawai, Maika Tuitubou, and Kavaia Tagivetaua, are now eligible for selection in the main squad, marking another milestone in the Drua’s commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Head Coach Glen Jackson said the rise of these young players reflects the club’s vision to sustain long-term success through investment in its pathways.

“The promotion of Kavaia, Maika, Basiyalo, and Nawai from Drua Development to the main squad is another cause for celebration. They’ve worked hard to earn these upgrades — it’s brilliant for them and bolsters our squad significantly.”

Derenalagi’s absence closes a key chapter in the club’s short but proud history. The former Fijian 7s Olympic gold medalist led the Drua through their formative years in Super Rugby Pacific, playing a crucial role in establishing the team’s identity and competitiveness on the world stage.

While the 2026 squad ushers in a new era, Jackson said the group’s foundation remains strong, built on experience and leadership from 29 capped Flying Fijians and 13 “Drua Originals” who were part of the team’s inaugural season in 2022.

Among the six new recruits are Flying Fijian lock Temo Mayanavanua from Northampton Saints, Super Rugby veteran Manasa Mataele, Melbourne Rebels lock Angelo Smith, and former Wallaby halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, who has declared his allegiance to Fiji through his Tailevu roots.

Jackson said the combination of new experience and emerging talent has created a squad that’s both competitive and future-focused.

The Drua are also expanding their home reach, with seven home matches next season — including a first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match in Ba.

“Our players love playing at home in front of their families, friends, and the Drua Nation,” Jackson said. “To play in Ba for the first time ever will be truly special for the team.”

The announcement marks a new phase for the Drua, one built on continuity, opportunity, and the next generation of Fijian rugby talent ready to make their mark on the Super Rugby stage.

