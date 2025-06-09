Fiji Rugby mourns Senibale's passing

Fiji Rugby is in mourning following the sudden death of Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 assistant coach Lasarusa Senibale, who passed away in Canberra, Australia last week just a day before the team’s second match on tour.

The heartbreaking news sent shockwaves through the rugby fraternity, both in Fiji and among the travelling team in Australia, where Senibale had been helping to guide the next generation of Fijian players.

Acting Fiji Rugby Union chief executive Koli Sewabu said the union, together with the Ministry of Education and the Fiji High Commission in Canberra, immediately began working to support Senibale’s family and ensure his body is returned home.

“It was around 10pm at night and it’s something you never wish to do, but unfortunately that has happened.”

Sewabu said, recalling the difficult moment he and officials broke the news to Senibale’s family.

He explained that because Senibale’s passing occurred in Australia, a number of formalities, including reports from the coroner and the Australian Federal Police, had to be completed before the repatriation process could begin.

Sewabu said the Fiji Rugby Union, the Ministry of Education, and sponsors Fiji Airways have been working together to ensure a smooth and respectful return.

Senibale’s body is expected to be moved to a Sydney funeral home for preparation before being flown home to Fiji once final clearances are granted.

For those who knew him, Senibale was more than a coach.

He was a mentor, a father figure and a proud servant of the game who inspired countless young athletes to play with passion and humility.

His passing has left a void in the Fiji Schoolboys program and a deep sadness among players and officials who viewed him as a guiding light both on and off the field.

As arrangements continue to bring him home, the rugby community stands united in grief, celebrating the legacy of a man who devoted his life to nurturing Fiji’s future stars.

