Excitement Builds as Skipper Cup Final Approaches

As the much-anticipated final showdown of the Skipper Cup draws near, both finalists are in the midst of intense preparations.

Nadi, the defending champion, is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to retain the prestigious trophy, with their passionate fans rallying behind them. The Nadi squad is all set to give it their all on the grand stage.

In the opposite corner, Suva is burning with desire to reclaim the title that eluded them for two long years. The capital city’s team is eager to recreate the magic of their scintillating final against Naitasiri in 2020, which left fans on the edge of their seats.

Adding to the excitement, entry to the finals will be absolutely free, ensuring that fans from all walks of life can witness the thrilling showdown.

The Under-20 final, featuring Suva and Naitasiri, is scheduled for a 5 PM kickoff, setting the stage for a nail-biting precursor to the main event.

Then, at 7 PM, the main event will take centre stage as Suva and Nadi battle it out for the coveted championship.