Escott Shield kicks off in style

The Suva Rugby Union is pleased with the interest shown from teams and fans as it kicked off its Escott Shield competition today.

SRU secretary Nemani Tuifagalele says they are pleased to have 16 teams participating this year.

Tuifagalele says that with the number of teams, they accommodate 15 games on Saturdays.

“The Escott competition is the premier division of the competition, currently, there are two shields challenged every Saturday. We have the Mosese Taga Shield and the Esala Teleni shield. One of them is held by Police and the other by Navy.”

All teams pooled with Navy and Police teams will have the chance to challenge the two shields.

In the first match of the Escott Shield competition, Naqarani defeated Marist by 25-13.

In other matches, Freshet Navy has retained the Mosese Taga shield by defeating Breakthrough 54-3.