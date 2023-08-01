Emotions push Tuisue forward

It has been an emotional journey for Fiji Water Flying Fijians Second Rower Albert Tuisue after being dropped from the 2019 World Cup squad.

That emotion lingers on as he recalls that despite doing his best, he was unable to make it to the final team.

But he didn’t lose hope and continued preparing for this year’s World Cup and is now looking forward to donning the national jersey in France.

“We’ve been looking forward to the World Cup, especially for the last four weeks it’s been a good team bonding for the Drua and us overseas-based players and it was a good mixture.”

Tuisue is looking forward to the match against hosts Japan this weekend.

They will play Japan in Tokyo this Saturday at 10.15 pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians have returned to the top 10 World Rugby rankings for the first time since 2019.

This achievement comes after their impressive 33-19 victory over Samoa in Apia last Saturday.