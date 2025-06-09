Drua Women eye crucial home win against Brumbies

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women captain Kolora Lomani says the side has focused on improving its overall execution and defensive structures ahead of tomorrow’s round three Super W clash against the Brumbies.

With one win and one loss so far this season, Lomani says the team has worked hard on strengthening the connection between its attack and defence during the week.

“Our defence is what we’ve kind of worked on during this week leading into the Brumbies, and also our cohesion in both defence and attack.”

The Drua skipper adds that the players have also been concentrating on being more accurate and composed from the opening stages of the match.

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Lomani says the importance of tomorrow’s encounter has been a major talking point throughout the week, with the coaches reminding the players of what is at stake.

She says having another opportunity to play at home is an added motivation, and the team is determined to deliver a strong performance and secure an important victory.

The side will meet the Brumbies at 2pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.