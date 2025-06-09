Drua rookie back where it all began

Angelo Smith. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

It was a special first day at the Drua camp for Fijian Drua rookie forward Angelo Smith, who has officially joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on a two-year contract.

Training with his new teammates for the first time, Smith admitted the opening session was tough but said the support of the squad made the adjustment easier.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Nananu, Tailevu with maternal ties to Lomati, Kabara, said returning home to play rugby after years abroad felt both emotional and rewarding.

Article continues after advertisement

A former student of Marist Brothers High School and Saint Thomas Secondary, Smith had previously represented the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific before answering the Drua’s call.

Smith began his rugby journey at Marist Brothers High School and represented Fiji U20.

He moved to Brisbane to join Wests Rugby in the Hospital Cup, helping them end a 16-year drought to win the trophy in 2022.

He joined the Melbourne Rebels in 2023.

Having spent most of his playing career overseas, he said the opportunity to play in front of his family and community gives this chapter added meaning.

Now set to don the Drua jersey, Smith hopes to make his presence felt in both attack and defense, while also inspiring his young nephews watching from home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.