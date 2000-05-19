Dollars or no dollars Academy must run: Serevi

Waisale Serevi

The Waisale Serevi Academy of Rugby has grown rapidly since its launch just five months ago, already celebrating progress and securing partnerships.

The Academy’s vision was sparked late last year when Serevi, while in India, discussed Fiji’s growing drug issue with Coach Sakaraia Labalaba.

This conversation ignited the idea to establish an academy focused on youth development and anti-drug advocacy.

The concept solidified on New Year’s Eve, driven by Serevi’s strong personal conviction to begin the endeavor, regardless of immediate financial backing.

“Dollars or no dollars, it has to go, because of the youth. That’s our thing, that’s when something God wants me to do, I have to do it. With support or no support.”

Acting swiftly, Serevi secured a verbal agreement with the Fiji Sports Council on January 10th to use Lawaqa Park, the stadium, and facilities in Rakiraki for the next three to four years.

In its initial phase, Serevi and his wife personally invested nearly $7,000 to rent a vehicle for 99 days, ensuring the program’s immediate operation.

The academy quickly gained support, with ASCO Motors and Aqua Pacific coming on board as partners, recognizing the program’s value in providing training and equipment.

This rapid growth has seen the academy steadily expand its reach and impact.

The academy actively engages with youth at the grassroots level, offering training and vital conversations about drugs and other societal challenges.

