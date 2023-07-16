Cuvu U18 to face Natabua in West final

Natabua Ruggers after their match against Ratu Navula College. [Source: Natabua High School/ Facebook]

It’ll be a Cuvu College and Natabua High School rugby final in the western zone under 18.

Both teams won their respective semifinal games at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday.

Natabua defeated Ratu Navula College 20-14 in a close match.

Article continues after advertisement

Cuvu College beat neighbours Sigatoka Methodist Secondary School 17-7 in another semifinal.

By qualifying for the final, both Cuvu and Natabua have booked their sports in the Vodafone Deans national quarterfinals.

They’ll join Lelean Memorial School and Queen Victoria School from the eastern zone.

The third team from the East and three schools from the southern zone are yet to be confirmed.