Cleary and Koroisau back for Panthers

[Source: NRL.com]

Week one of the NRL finals starts tomorrow with defending champions, the Panthers hosting the Eels.

Star halfback Nathan Cleary is back on deck from suspension and he’ll join 11 other Panthers in returning to the side after they were rested by coach Ivan Cleary last week.

Hooker Api Koroisau and bench forward Spencer Leniu also return after missing the Cowboys game due to injury and will play.

Meanwhile, Eels Coach Brad Arthur has named the same 17 that defeated Melbourne Storm to snatch fourth spot on the back of five wins in their last six matches.

You can watch the delayed coverage of this match at 9:40pm on Saturday.

The second finals match between the Storms and Raiders will air LIVE on FBC Sports at 7:40pm on Saturday followed by the Sharks and Cowboys game at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Roosters hosts Rabbitohs at 6:05pm on Sunday.