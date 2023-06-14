Clarke returns for Blues

Caleb Clarke is back for the Blues [Source: stuf.co.nz]

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke is back for the Blues in Friday’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific semi-final clash against the Crusaders.

Blues coach Leon McDonald says the return of 15-test All-Black Clarke, after a week off with an ankle problem, just adds to the confidence factor.

Speaking to Stuff, McDonald says they’ve spoken about how they can match the Crusaders in a lot of areas of the game.

He adds the Crusaders have an amazing record but he definitely feels they can compete across the field and back themselves in Christchurch.

McDonald doesn’t think they’re spooked in any way.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders have also named their squad with Chay Fihaki on the bench.

The Crusaders host Blues at 7:05pm on Friday and on Saturday the Chiefs take on Brumbies at the same time.