Calm, confident & composed: Byrne

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says he is proud of how the players have learned to stay composed under pressure and control the tempo in crucial moments.

Their progress, he says, reflects a team that no longer panics when tested but responds with belief and discipline.

Byrne believes that growth is what sets this group apart as they continue to evolve on the international stage.

Reflecting on their Pacific Nations Cup outing he stressed what stood out for him.

“I’m actually proud of the last 20 minutes. We were under a lot of pressure, down to 13 men at one stage, but we defended well, didn’t give away penalties and showed real composure to close out the game. That shows how far we’ve come.”

He says the team’s improvement in fitness, game awareness and self-belief has been key to their rise, adding that the next challenge is ensuring every player knows they belong among the world’s best.

He is now focused on maintaining that standard as Fiji prepares for their upcoming Test in the United Kingdom after a productive 10-day training block with his full squad.

The side will meet England this Sunday at 5.40am at Twickenham Stadium.

