Cakaudrove to select 30-member squad for Vanua Cup

The Cakaudrove Rugby Union is expected to select a 30-member squad this week, to prepare for the 2023 Vanua Cup competition.

Manager, Apisalome Waqa says they have a 60-member squad in camp.

Waqa says they’re trying their best to earn a spot in the next year’s Skipper Cup, and are determined to achieve their goal despite the challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have plans to up our performance this year, to qualify for the first division. We believe in our players and have faith that we can join Skipper Cup next year.”



Apisalome Waqa

Waqa adds they have a lot of young players, with only five senior players this year.

The selection of the 30-member squad will be held in Taveuni.

Cakaudrove meets Bua in their first match on the 8th of July.

The game will be held at Lekutu Secondary School in Bua.