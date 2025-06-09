Byrne confident in Nasova’s experience

Joji Nasova. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says Joji Nasova may be new to the test rugby stage, but he is far from inexperienced.

The former Fiji 7s rep has played at the highest level on the world circuit and is now set to make his mark in the 15s game.

Byrne believes that experience will be key as Nasova makes the transition into test rugby.

“Joji is signed with the Drua. He’s choosing a career in 15s, which is really good. He’s not a young player, he’s an experienced player. He’s played tournaments all around the world. This is his first go at 15s at this level.”



Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Flying Fijians mentor also pointed out that having veterans around the squad will help Nasova adjust to the systems being used.

“It’s good to have someone like Seta (Tamanivalu) who’s been around a long time to help him work around the systems we’re working on.”

Nasova comes into the squad following Semi Radradra’s injury, but Byrne is confident the utility back can step up on the big stage

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Tonga next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to open their 2025 Pacific Nations Cup campaign.

