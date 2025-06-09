Big loss for us but we're proud of him: Matana on Nasova

Fiji 7s captain Jerry Matana has described Joji Nasova’s move to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as both a loss and a proud moment for the national sevens team.

Nasova, known for his explosive pace and attacking flair, has been a key figure in Fiji’s recent campaigns, and his transition to the 15s game marks a major step in his career.

“For us, it’s a big loss; he’s one of our number one weapons. But he’s decided to move on with his career, and we’re thankful and happy for him as he takes his talent to the next level.”

Despite the departure, Matana expressed confidence in the squad’s depth and development, adding that the team respects Nasova’s decision and wishes him the very best as he joins the Drua for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

