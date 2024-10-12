Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom

[Source: Reuters]

An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia rugby union captain Rocky Elsom over his conduct as president of French club Narbonne in 2015 and 2016, French media reported.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets by a Narbonne court on Friday, AFP, French sports daily L’Equipe and other media said on Friday.

A powerful blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and captained the Wallabies from 2009 until just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He also enjoyed a successful spell with Irish province Leinster and told Britain’s Times newspaper in an interview on Sunday that he was teaching in a Dublin school.