2023 a success for FRU: Mazey

Flying Fijians celebrate after beating the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Rugby Union has had a wonderful and successful 2023.

These were the words of FRU’S Interim Chair, Peter Mazey.

In his Christmas message, Mazey says that all tournaments went well this year, from the local to the international outings.

He adds that one of the highlights of this year was Fiji’s performance at the Rugby World Cup in France.

“And to their historical win in England at the Twickenham stadium and of course beating Australia in the pool game, well that was the highlight of their World Cup Campaign”

Mazey says that Rugby House are now looking forward to 2024 and all the challenges it will bring.

He asserts that they are looking forward to the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side’s attempt at a triple gold medal at the Paris Olympics next year.

The chair has thanked all loyal supporters in Fiji and abroad and is hoping to receive the same support next year.