Vunivalu and Daniel Saifiti out

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been ruled out for the Melbourne Storm’s clash against Maika Sivo’s Eels tonight.

Vunivalu has a broken jaw and has been replaced by Sandor Earl.

Another player with links to Fiji, Daniel Saifiti will not be in action also in this week’s NRL round 15.

The former Bati prop has succumbed to another knee injury.

This means his twin brother Jacob will start at prop and Pasami Saulo returning on the bench.

The Storm and Eels match will start round 15 at 9.50 tonight.

Tomorrow, the Panthers play the Sharks at 8pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match tomorrow will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday the Titans will take on the Raiders at 5pm followed by the Roosters and West Tigers at 7.30pm then the Rabbitohs meet the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys take on the Knights at 6.05pm.