Vodafone Cup grand final set for Saturday

Fiji rugby league fans are in for an exciting showdown this Saturday as the Vodafone Cup Grand Final kicks off at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

In the FNRLW division, the Police Sharks will take on the RSP Islanders Raiders at 1:30 pm, setting the stage for an afternoon of top-tier rugby league action.

The main event will see Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles battle Vusu Raiders in the Men’s Premier Grand Final at 3:00 pm, with both teams eyeing the prestigious national title.

The Fiji National Rugby League has confirmed that entry is $10 flat, encouraging fans to turn up in numbers to support their teams in what promises to be a thrilling double-header finale.

