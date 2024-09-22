Skipper sizzles as Roosters march on

[Source: NRL]

A masterful display from skipper James Tedesco in his 250th career game led the Roosters to a 40-16 win over the Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

In one of the most dramatic openings to a final in many years, the Sea Eagles lost Tolu Koula in the first tackle after he tried to take Jared Waerea-Hargreaves head on, and then had Jake Trbojevic forced off for a HIA before 60 seconds had elapsed.

Koula was deemed a Category 1 head knock while Trbojevic passed his assessment and was able to rejoin the match but the rattled Sea Eagles were never able to recover.

Article continues after advertisement

After the early shockwaves it was a mistake by Karl Lawton that opened the door for Tedesco to put Victor Radley over in the 12th minute.

The Roosters extended their lead to 8-0 after a penalty against Haumole Olakau’atu for lying in the ruck handed Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i an easy shot at goal.

With eight minutes remaining in the half it was milestone man Tedesco celebrating with a try after a short side raid which featured Luke Keary and Daniel Tupou.

In the shadows of half-time the Roosters stretched the lead to 20-0 when rookie halfback Sandon Smith stepped on the accelerator from 25 metres out and stepped around Tom Trbojevic to grab his side’s fourth try.

To Manly’s credit they managed to pull one back in the 39th minute when Daly Cherry-Evans chipped over the top and the ball sat up perfectly for Olakau’atu to follow through and score. Reuben Garrick’s conversion went wide and the Roosters went to the sheds leading 20-4.

Just two minutes after the break the Roosters went left through Keary, Angus Crichton and Tedesco before Tupou launched himself into the corner to make it 26-4 with Sua’ali’i’s conversion.

A penalty against Cherry-Evans for a professional foul in the 52nd minute gave the Roosters another easy shot and duly knocked it over for a 28-4 lead.

The speed and footwork of Tedesco then proved too much for the tiring Manly defence in the 56th minute and the Bondi boys were out by 30 points and planning their trip south for a preliminary final.

With Cherry-Evans refusing to surrender he laid on another try from a kick, this time for Tommy Talau, and with Garrick’s conversion the gap closed to 24 points.

Another two points from the boot of Smith made it 36-10 after Tom Trbojevic was penalised for an escort before Ben Trbojevic poured through a hole to grab a consolation try in the 74th minute.

The final word of the night went to Dom Young after Joey Manu flew high to take a bomb and offloaded to the Englishman for an easy try.