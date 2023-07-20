Koroisau re-signs until 2026

Apisai Koroisau

Captain Apisai Koroisau has extended his contract with the West Tigers for an additional three years.

Koroisau’s significant and positive impact in his first season at the club earned him the team captain role.

The three-time premiership winner and NSW Origin hooker says he’s excited about the future at Wests Tigers.

He expresses gratitude for the chance to further demonstrate his dedication to the team and excitement about working with the young players who are coming up, with the goal of developing them into better NRL players.

After breaking his jaw in Round 15’s match against the Titans, Koroisau made his comeback last weekend against the Knights in Newcastle.

Wests Tigers are in Wollongong for tonight’s Round 21 game against St George Illawarra Dragons at WIN Stadium.