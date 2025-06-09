Kativerata calls for fairer preparation time

[file photo]

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has called for greater equality and preparation time for Pacific teams following the end of their Pacific Championship campaign.

Kativerata said that while the tournament has been valuable, the limited time given to prepare has put the Bati at a disadvantage compared to some of their regional rivals.

“World Cup is a different story altogether. As you all know, we’ve got a week to prepare. With the Pacific Championship, we just come in for a week, train and play. Then we go again and come back.”

He pointed out that other teams, such as Papua New Guinea, were given better preparation opportunities, a factor that can make a major difference in performance.

“We’ve been trying to ask the NRL to give us the same opportunity. The Kumuls did. They prepared themselves and played against the Prime Minister’s team. They got a week on. One other week, then they got us.”

Kativerata believes the Pacific Championship format needs to evolve to support the long-term growth of rugby league in the region.

The Bati are expected to regroup in 2026 with a focus on improved structures and preparation heading into the next Rugby League World Cup cycle.

