Rewa welcomes CVC deferment

The deferment of the 2026 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion tournament will give Rewa FC additional time to prepare for their season-opening clash against Labasa.

Head coach Priyant Manu said the rescheduling was timely, particularly after the club lost several players during the off-season.

“It’s good that it has been rescheduled. It gives us ample time to gel the new players. We lost nine players, and it’s tough to build a formidable team in a short period.”

The 25th edition of the CVC has been postponed by one week and will now kick off next Sunday.

Manu says Rewa remain focused on defending their champion status, while acknowledging that Labasa will be eager to cause an upset.

The two sides will face off at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

