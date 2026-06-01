Rewa overcomes Navua in an epic comeback

Members of the Rewa FC side before their Fiji FACT opener this afternoon.

Rewa FC staged an impressive comeback to claim a 2-1 victory over Navua in their opening match of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT at Subrail Park this afternoon.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Rewa gradually took control of the contest and began applying pressure in Navua’s half. Their persistence paid off shortly after the break when co-captain Tevita Waranivalu rose highest to head home from a corner kick and level the scores.

The Delta Tigers completed the turnaround in the 59th minute, with Kavaia Rawaqa finding the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Rewa then produced a disciplined defensive effort, holding firm for the remainder of the match to secure all three points.

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Waranivalu praised his teammates for their determination and resilience, particularly after going behind in the first half.

“Just want to thank the boys for their efforts, holding the fort and keeping Navua at bay. It was’nt easy, but they performed really well.”

Rewa will now shift their focus to their next pool match against Suva, which kicks off at 2pm tomorrow.

Live commentary will be available on Radio Fiji Two.