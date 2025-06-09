Ravalaca to defend Lightweight WBA Title

Local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca will be defending his Lightweight World Boxing Association Oceania title against an overseas opponent in the Kings Boxing Promotion next month.

The Ra native will be making his title defense against India’s Rohit Chauhan at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Rohit Chauhan has fought in Fiji before, so Mikaele Ravalaca knows what to expect from the visitor.

While he is confident in his abilities, Ravalaca never underestimates any of his opponents.

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“All I can do is train hard. I never look down on any of my opponents. I know this will be a tough fight, but I am not letting this title go.”

The Kings Boxing Promotion event will be held on the 25th of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.