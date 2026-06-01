Parsons explains competitive selection

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons has explained why a wider 22 member squad has been selected as the national side prepares for a busy international schedule starting in July.

Parsons said the larger group is designed to create consistent internal competition at training, ensuring players are constantly tested under pressure in a high performance environment.

“The reason we’ve taken 22 is so the girls sharpen each other at every session. Performance under pressure improves when that pressure becomes familiar, and we want them constantly stretching and challenging one another.”

With limited preparation time ahead of the July tournament, Parsons admitted selecting a final 12 will be difficult, but said selection will remain fluid beyond the first competition.

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“It’s hard for us to pick 12 for July, but we’ll select again for the August Invitational. Making the 12 in July doesn’t guarantee selection in August.”

Parsons highlighted transparency as a key part of the process, with players fully involved in performance analysis, video review and statistical benchmarks.

The Fiji Pearls will continue training through to November, with Parsons keen to maintain competition and standards across the extended squad.