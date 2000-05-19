New bus helps Fiji Paralympic team travel

The Fiji Paralympic Team’s travel access to trainings have been made a whole lot easier with the delivery of a Ministry bus from the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection to the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Minister Sashi Kiran clarified that while her Ministry operates other buses for various community outreach programs, they made a quick decision to allocate one for the Paralympic team because the need was clearly urgent.

She reassured that other important community services would continue without interruption.

The Fiji Sports Commission will be taking on the full responsibility for the bus’s operation, including providing fuel and a driver.

“These are resources that the state has and we would like to share it as much as possible to meet the needs of the most vulnerable not only that but the most talented. They’ve been working so hard and with so many obstacles already present, this is a small way we can help.”

President of the Fiji Paralympic Committee Shaenaz Voss explained that for many years, they had actively sought a suitable mode of transportation to reliably get athletes and coaches from their homes to training grounds.

Voss also shared the considerable difficulties they faced last year while preparing for the Paris Paralympics.

At that time, the team frequently had to find funds for bus and taxi fares just to transport the team.

She said that public transportation options often do not cater adequately for disabled athletes and coaches, which frequently made it too difficult for them to attend training sessions.

Voss firmly believes that this bus represents a major step forward for the Fiji Paralympic Committee, a sentiment strongly shared by the athletes and coaches who will benefit directly.

