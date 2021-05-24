Pearls to play Tonga today

The Fiji Pearls will play its second match in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Sydney, Australia today.

Our Pearls will play Tonga at 4:30pm.

The side will be gunning for another win after beating Samoa 55-44 yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow they’ll play Papua New Guinea and Singapore on Thursday before the final at 3pm on Saturday.

It’s the first time teams have competed internationally since the COVID-19 pandemic began and offers an opportunity to test their strategies ahead of the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Fiji in July.

You can watch the Fiji Pearls and Tonga match this afternoon LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.