Pearls moves up to 16th in world rankings

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls are now 16th on the latest world netball rankings.

The world rankings was updated to include the results from international series that took place from the 30th September to last Sunday, with 84 matches taking place across five regions.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says they’re happy the Pearls have improved on their world ranking.

Fiji Pearls replaced Samoa at 16th, following their silver medal finish at the Pacific Games two weeks ago.

Our Fiji Pearls lost to 8th ranked team Tonga in the Pacific Games final in the Solomon Islands.