Nauru’s Iga ready to make debut

Rockanson Iga of Nauru will be making his professional debut later this month in the Kings Boxing Promotion at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The youngster will be going up against Masitogi Rokotuva in the cruiserweight division.

Iga says fighting against the veteran will be the biggest bout he has ever competed in, and he is looking forward to making his debut in Suva.

He knows that Rokotuva is a seasoned fighter, but he is ready to show him that he is here for business.

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He is also calling out to all Nauru nationals to come out in numbers and watch him fight.

“I know you have been fighting for a long time, but I am ready to take you on. So to all of you from Nauru, please come out and watch me fight.”

The event will be held on the 25th and will be shown Live on our streaming platform, VitiPlus, costing $99 for local viewers and $199 for those overseas.