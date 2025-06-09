Tokoriki Island Resort reaches new milestone

Tokoriki Island Resort offers an intimate island escape. [PHOTO: SUPPLIED]

Tokoriki Island Resort has reached another milestone in its journey after being named the top resort in the South Pacific and ranked 43rd among the World’s Top 100 Hotels in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.

The resort achieved an outstanding reader score of 98.73, retaining its South Pacific title for the third consecutive year.

The annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards survey allows readers worldwide to vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, destinations, airlines and travel experiences.

More than 207,000 readers participated in the 2026 survey, casting over 661,000 votes across more than 10,088 hotels, destinations, cruise lines and other travel experiences.

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The latest accolade further strengthens Tokoriki Island Resort’s reputation as one of the South Pacific’s leading boutique luxury resorts.

The resort is recognised for its authentic Fijian hospitality, personalised service, award-winning cuisine, luxury spa experiences and exclusive adults-only setting.

Located in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, Tokoriki Island Resort offers an intimate island escape with 36 beachfront bures and villas.

The resort continues to combine contemporary luxury with traditional Fijian architecture and warm island hospitality, creating memorable experiences for guests.

Tokoriki Island Resort General Manager Robert Ring said the recognition reflected the commitment of the resort team, guests and travel partners.

The resort remains focused on delivering authentic Fijian experiences while setting the benchmark for adults-only luxury in the South Pacific.