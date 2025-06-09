Artists restore gigantic Messi mural in his hometown

[Source: Reuters]

Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins released his first classical music single on Friday after signing a record deal as ​a composer.

“Bracken Road” features on his upcoming “Life is a Dream” album, ‌a collection of orchestral works written over six decades, “revealing a composer whose music shares the same emotional depth and storytelling that define his screen career”, label Decca Classics said.

The 88-year-old ​Welsh-born actor, who won Academy Awards for his performances in “The Silence of ​the Lambs” and “The Father”, learned to play the piano at the ⁠age of four and went on to compose music for local plays as ​a teenager in the 1950s.

“Music was my first desire, my first wish,” Hopkins ​said in a statement. “I’ve been composing music all my life. Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades and I still find myself returning to them.”

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“Life is a Dream”, ​which is released on August 21, features works Hopkins wrote during different periods ​of his life that were inspired by his childhood, loved ones and his native south Wales.

It ‌is ⁠performed by Grammy Award-winning conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Philharmonia Orchestra.

“It has been a true privilege to collaborate with the distinguished Philharmonia Orchestra and the virtuoso soloists, cellist Gregorio Nieto and classical pianist Sergio Tiempo,” Hopkins said.

“My deepest gratitude and ​respect go to Maestro ​Gustavo Dudamel, whose ⁠artistry is an integral part of this musical journey. With the graceful precision of his baton, he transformed each note ​with profound and indelible meaning, creating a pictorial landscape that ​invites the ⁠listener to feel and imagine something uniquely personal.”

Inspired by the landscape around his childhood home, Hopkins composed “Bracken Road” in 1963 when he was a young actor at the

⁠Liverpool ​Playhouse theatre, improvising on a piano before rehearsals. ​Another track “My Fatherland”, also pays tribute to Wales, while other pieces draw on loved ones and “the cinema ​that first caught his imagination”, Decca Classics said.