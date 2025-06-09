Rashmika Mandanna wraps underwater action sequence for Mysaa

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The actor performed the demanding sequence without an action double, while the makers tease an ambitious action spectacle ahead of the film’s 2026 release.

Rashmika Mandanna has completed filming a major action sequence for her upcoming pan-India film Mysaa, with the makers claiming it to be India’s first female-led underwater fight sequence.

The update comes as anticipation continues to build around the action thriller, which features Rashmika in what is being positioned as one of the most physically demanding roles of her career.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and is described as an emotional action thriller.

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The film has already generated considerable buzz for presenting Rashmika in a new action-oriented avatar, and the latest development has added to the curiosity surrounding the project.

According to the makers, Rashmika filmed the underwater action sequence without the assistance of an action double.

The sequence was reportedly shot over two days, with the actor spending nearly 20 hours underwater to complete the demanding schedule.

The production team has described the sequence as one of the film’s biggest highlights and one of the most ambitious action set pieces attempted for an Indian film.

To mark the milestone, the makers shared behind-the-scenes glimpses and stills from the shoot on social media. Alongside the visuals, they wrote, “India’s First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury.”