Teams farewell President ahead of national duties

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians and the SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 paid a courtesy visit to the State House yesterday to present their traditional farewell to the President of Fiji, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

The Flying Fijians are scheduled to depart for Wales next week to compete in the Nations Championship, while the Under-20 side will travel to Georgia for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

During the farewell ceremony, President Ratu Naiqama reminded the players that they would be representing Fiji on the international stage and encouraged them to give their all for the nation.

He urged both teams to play with pride, commitment, and passion as ambassadors of the country.

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The Flying Fijians are expected to depart on Wednesday, while the Fijian Under-20 squad will leave on Monday as they prepare for their respective international campaigns.