Nadroga FC bounces back in style

Nadroga FC reignited its 2026 BiC Fiji FACT campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Nasinu FC at Subrail Park, keeping its semi-final hopes firmly alive heading into the final round of pool matches.

Less than 24 hours after suffering an opening-day defeat to Ba FC and losing first-choice goalkeeper Sakeo Taganeca to injury, the Stallions produced a determined performance to secure a crucial three points.

The victory was also dedicated to Taganeca, who remains admitted in hospital following the injury he sustained during yesterday’s match.

Coach Garfield Coaster says the players knew there was no room for error if they wanted to keep their Fiji FACT campaign alive.

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“Yesterday’s loss and the loss of our keeper to injury, we went back to camp, had a team talk and regrouped. We said if we wanted to make it into the semi-finals, today’s game was very important for us. It was a win-win situation and I’m glad the boys delivered.”

Nadroga made its intentions clear from the outset, with Ravinesh Chand opening the scoring in the first half to give the Stallions a deserved lead at the break.

The side maintained its dominance after halftime as Tuidrama Gosai doubled the advantage before Nasinu defender Shalvesh Chand unfortunately turned the ball into his own net to make it 3-0.

Ravinesh Chand then completed his brace late in the match to seal an emphatic 4-0 victory and move Nadroga back into contention for a place in the semi-finals.

The result sets up a decisive final pool clash against Lautoka at 5pm tomorrow, with a semi-final berth still up for grabs.

You can catch the LIVE commentary on Radio Fiji Two.