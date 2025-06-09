Major shift sees Drua focus on growth

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forwards coach Chris Gibbes says the team is undergoing a major shift, with clear signs across the organisation that the club is moving in the right direction ahead of the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

Gibbes says while there is still a lot of work to be done, the Drua are in a much better space compared to this time last year.

He admits that by the team’s own standards and expectations, last season’s results were disappointing, despite some strong moments of growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Gibbes says that honest reflection has driven a renewed focus this pre-season, particularly around mindset, attitude and a greater willingness to put in the hard work required to improve.

Over the past six to seven weeks, the forwards coach says the squad has combined skill-based rugby work with a stronger emphasis on physical preparation, with players responding well to the demands.

He says the group has been putting in the work and the results have been encouraging.

Gibbes adds that every new season brings excitement, especially with changes in personnel, new players joining the squad and fresh dynamics within the group.

He says the return of the Flying Fijians will soon bring the squad back together, strengthening preparation as the Drua build towards the season proper.

Looking ahead, Gibbes says there is plenty to be excited about, including games in Lautoka, the Super Round in Christchurch and seven home games on Fijian soil.

He says the team is determined to step up and grow from where they were at the same time last year, with a clear goal of delivering stronger performances for their supporters back home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.