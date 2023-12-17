Ligairi and Maki reign in bodybuilding

Elizabeth Maki and Inoke Ligairi

Inoke Ligairi and Elizabeth Maki reigned at the Mr and Ms Fiji bodybuilding competition which ended last night at the Civic Center in Suva.

It was the sixth Mr Fiji title for Ligairi and fifth for Maki.

Ligairi last win the title in 2020 and his first in 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this year’s competition is pretty tough compared to the last few he’s competed in.

Maki believes the new Fiji Bodybuilding administration is doing well in running the show so far.