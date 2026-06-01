Lautoka stays unbeaten with win over Ba

Lautoka FC continued its impressive run in the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT, securing a second straight victory with a convincing 2-0 win over Ba FC at Subrail Park this evening.

After Ba opened its campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Nadroga FC yesterday, the Men in Black were aiming to maintain their winning momentum.

However, the Sugar City side arrived with the same objective and proved too strong.

Lautoka took control in the first half through Apisalome Ravouvou, who opened the scoring before Felix Joseph doubled the advantage to hand his side a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams pushed hard in the second spell in search of goals, but disciplined defending at both ends highlighted the level of preparation and intensity on display in the tournament.

Despite creating several opportunities, Ba was unable to break through Lautoka’s defence as the match ended 2-0 in favour of the Blues.

In other results, Rewa FC and Suva FC played out a 1-1 draw, while Nadroga FC bounced back from its opening defeat to thrash Nasinu FC 4-1.