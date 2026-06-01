Late equaliser keeps Labasa hopes alive

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC snatched a crucial point in dramatic fashion after a stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Glamada Suva FC in the final match of Day One of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT at Subrail Park.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Labasa refused to surrender despite trailing for most of the match after Siotama Kubu gave Suva the lead in the 24th minute.

The Babasiga Lions piled on the pressure in the second half and were finally rewarded deep into injury time when Suva defender Remeure Takiate inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home supporters.

Labasa coach Alvin Chand believes the late equaliser could prove to be a turning point in the side’s campaign and provide a major confidence boost heading into their next match.

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“The draw is a motivation factor for the team. It’s positive for us in terms of preparation for the second game because we played so well, especially in the second half, but could not score. Getting a goal in the last play of the game shows that if you work hard, have the willpower and maintain teamwork and unity, the results will come.”

Despite creating numerous chances and earning several corner kicks throughout the contest, Labasa was unable to find a breakthrough until the dying moments of the match.

The draw leaves the Babasiga Lions with a valuable point from their opening Group A fixture and keeps their semi-final hopes firmly alive heading into a crucial second pool match.

Meanwhile, in other results from Day One, Lautoka FC defeated Nasinu FC 4-1, Ba FC beat Nadroga FC 4-1, while Rewa FC edged Navua FC 2-1.

In today’s pool matches, Nasinu FC takes on Nadroga FC at 12pm, Rewa FC faces Suva FC at 2pm, Ba FC meets Lautoka FC at 4pm, before hosts Labasa FC take on Navua FC at 6pm.

Live commentary of the tournament can be heard on Radio Fiji Two.