Kwadjo to test out heavyweight division

[Source: File]

Veteran boxer Joseph Kwadjo is set to test himself in the heavyweight division when he steps into the ring at the Kings Boxing Promotion event at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The 41-year-old Ghanaian, who has built his career competing as a cruiserweight, will make his heavyweight debut against Kimi Vakalalabure, and expects a tough and exciting bout.

Kwadjo is embracing the challenge of moving up a weight class and says he is eager for fight night as he looks to make a strong impression in his new division.

With years of experience behind him, the seasoned fighter will be aiming to prove that he can successfully carry his skills and ring craft into the heavyweight ranks when he faces Vakalalabure in Suva.

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“I just want to test myself and see if I can compete in this level. Training has been a bit more intense now because I have to build muscle and getting bigger.”

The Kings Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 25th of next month.