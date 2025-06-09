Kumar returns after five year lapse

Fijian badminton received a timely boost over the weekend as former national player Chloe Kumar marked an inspiring return to competition, claiming a bronze medal in the senior women’s division after a five-year break from the sport.

Originally from the Western Division, Kumar began her badminton journey in 2010 while in high school, before continuing through university and competing in several national tournaments.

After stepping away from the game to focus on her professional career as a physiotherapist and navigating the disruptions of COVID-19, Kumar made a determined comeback despite carrying multiple injuries.

She admitted the return was far from easy, balancing work, training and recovery, but said the achievement made the journey worthwhile.

Kumar also praised the current standard of competition, noting the growth of women’s badminton in Fiji and the promising talent emerging among younger players.

Now back on court, Kumar hopes her journey will encourage more Fijians to take up the sport, stressing that badminton is open to everyone and offers strong opportunities for development through both competitive and social pathways.

